Team India will win war against Corona soon under PM Modi’s leadership: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal : In a video conference regarding Corona with all the Chief Ministers of the country taken by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that with the Prime Minister’s farsightedness, will power and under his skillful leadership, Team India will win the battle against Corona soon. The Prime Minister has implemented a strong strategy against Corona in the country by consistently communicating and coordinating with the states in accordance with the honour and dignity of the federal structure, due to which we have gained effective control over Corona. The Home Department Advisory is very clear and useful for the states. Health Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman etc. were present in the video conference.

Constant support of the Centre

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the states are getting continuous support from the Centre during Corona crisis. The team sent by the Centre visited severely infected areas and gave good guidance. The trains run for the labourers have proved extremely helpful in bringing them. The amount of Rs 661 crores under MNREGA and Rs 910 crores under NDRF sent by the Centre during this crisis has proved immensely useful. As many as 16 lakh labourers have been given work under MNREGA in the state. Different types of economic activities have been started in the state. States should be given packages for M.S.M.E. industries.

Reforms in labour laws, change in Mandi Act

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that revolutionary reforms have been made in the labour law for maximum investment promotion keeping in mind the interests of workers in the state. Changes have been made in the Mandi Act to provide maximum value of their produce to farmers, under which farmers can now sell their crops from their homes through Sauda Patraks, in the mandi and also through e-tendering.

Form of the fourth lockdown should be mixed

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan suggested in the video conference that in order to prevent the infection of Corona in the state effectively and to restore the economy, the fourth lockdown should have a mixed form. Strict action should be taken in the infected area, while in other areas exemption should be given so that economic activities can be resumed smoothly. The night curfew should remain unchanged from 7 pm to 7 am. Gradually, public transport should be started in a controlled manner. All celebrations must be banned.

States should send their strategy before May 15

Addressing the Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the states should chalk out their strategy regarding the fourth lockdown and send it to the Government of India along with a map and logic of the kind creation they want in their respective states. The next phase of the lockdown will come into effect from May 18. This phase will be in another form.

New lifestyle must be adopted

The Prime Minister said that the post-Corona world would have changed from the pre-Corona world. We have to adopt a new lifestyle and work accordingly. We can no longer wait now. States have to lead in this direction.

Life has to be made easier in the Green Zone

Prime Minister Shri Modi said that with full care being taken in red zone areas, we will have to make life comfortable in green zone areas. The monsoon is due to arrive shortly, and with it come other diseases. We have to activate health institutions to treat diseases other than Corona. Modern technology will have to be used in the field of education.

Post Corona Tourism

The Prime Minister Shri Modi said that we have to seriously consider what post corona tourism is like. There are ample opportunities for this in India. We have to speed up our economic activities even more than before. With the changes we have to create new opportunities in India.

Solution to the problem of labourers

The Prime Minister Shri Modi said that our labourers who had gone to various places in the country for employment are returning home for emotional reasons. This will lead to shortage of labourers in some places and lack of employment in other places. States should now ensure how to maintain balance in it.

Now States will lead

The Prime Minister Shri Modi has clearly stated that states will now take the lead in relation to lockdown. With the exception of a few general guidelines, states will be able to work as per their condition. The only way to prevent corona, unless a vaccine is developed or a definite cure is found, is lockdown. Hence the lockdown cannot be discontinued. We will run trains like Rajdhani Express in limited number. The Chief Ministers gave important suggestions, which have full positivity and hope. Your determination will be the reason for our victory. We will eradicate Corona completely from the country with collective efforts.

Related

comments