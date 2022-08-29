TCS Named Best Practices Company of the Year in the GCC’s BPO Industry by Frost and Sullivan

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognized with the 2021 Best Practices Company of the Year Award in the GCC’s Business Process Outsourcing Industry by Frost and Sullivan, an American research and consulting firm.

Emerging as the front runner across key dimensions of innovation, growth and customer impact, TCS stood out for its visionary efforts in evolving its services, workforce and business models to cater to future market needs.

“As business models change rapidly and redefine how organizations interact with customers, the need for reimagined business operations has taken the strategic centerstage. TCS is enabling enterprises to enhance their competitive edge with its integrated and cognitive operations value proposition and focus on AI-driven human-machine collaboration,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “This recognition is a reflection of our deep contextual and domain knowhow, Cognix™ powered agile operations transformation and the resultant market success.”

Sumanta Roy, Region Head, TCS Middle East and Africa, said: “TCS is honored to receive this award, adding another feather to our hat, amongst other standout business award wins in the region. This award recognizes our commitment to providing best-in-class services to help businesses in the region become tech-driven and future-ready by accelerating their digital transformation. Our cognitive business operations services integrate operations and unlock the value that lies at the intersection of business process, IT infrastructure and applications.”

TCS’ Business Process Services help businesses strengthen resilience, gain agility, embrace new models, achieve superior business outcomes, and drive growth. TCS provides a comprehensive suite of offerings covering enterprise functions such as finance and accounting, supply chain management, human resources, customer experience and marketing services as well as industry-specific offerings for banking and financial services, communications, media, and information services, retail and consumer products, energy and resources, utilities, manufacturing, and travel, transportation and hospitality.

TCS adopts a unique consultative approach to complex operations challenges. Its AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite TCS Cognix, enables various stakeholders such as CFOs, CPOs, CHROs, CMOs to improve time to market, cash flow, operational expense, net promoter score, and employee experience.

A recent success story that can be drawn upon as an example is the end-to-end digital transformation of F&A operations for a large retail and hospitality organization in the UAE. TCS leveraged Cognix for Finance, orchestrating the digital technology ecosystem comprising AI, automation, and analytics to improve cashflow, shorten the critical month-end close, and realize savings to the tune of $1 million.

Sami Shaikh, Consultant, ICT, Frost & Sullivan, said: “Tata Consultancy Services’ integrated approach combines business process, consulting, infrastructure and application support and helps customers reimagine their businesses while driving sustained growth and transformation.”

He continued, “Customers working with Tata Consultancy Services have a clear advantage of having access to its contextualized, pre-built and pre-configured digital solutions to build digital transformation interventions. They also stand a chance to gain the availability of Tata Consultancy Services’ human and intellectual capital, who solution and implement ‘World Class Best Practices’ across industries, business processes, geographies, technologies, and offerings. These ‘Best Practices’ create immense value for customers and help accelerate their journey to new business models, pursue new revenue streams, gain competitive differentiation, deliver superior customer experiences as well as build resiliency and efficiency into their operations.”

TCS works with over 120 leading corporations across the Middle East and in South Africa to drive the adoption of advanced technologies and deliver exponential value. In Saudi Arabia, TCS has been actively investing in empowering women through the all-women center, providing employment to almost 1,000 skilled and talented women in the country. TCS won a Bronze for this initiative at the King Khalid Sustainability Award 2021. In addition, the company was named a Top Employer in the Middle East region by the Top Employers Institute for six consecutive years.

Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year Award is its top honor and recognizes the market participants that exemplify visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care.