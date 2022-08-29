Community Fibre Selects TCS HOBS™ to Transform its Operations and Drive Future Growth

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) ) announced that Community Fibre, London’s largest and fastest 100% full fibre broadband provider, has selected the TCS HOBS™ platform to help modernise its business operations, enhance its agility and support future growth.

Community Fibre delivers affordable 100% full fibre broadband to residents, businesses, and communities across the capital. The network operator and Internet Service Provider (ISP) has announced an ambitious growth target, to serve more than half of the 3.7 million homes in the city by the end of 2024.

The ISP partnered with TCS to simplify operations, sales, and billing processes using the TCS HOBS plug-and-play digital business platform. The SaaS-based, catalogue-driven platform is expected to improve the ideation and creation of new product and service bundles, as well as partner offerings. Its intuitive user interface will help empower Community Fibre’s business teams to launch new products more rapidly and will be driven by a seamless, zero-touch rollout across the business.

TCS HOBS is based on a future-proof, microservices and Open API-based architecture, which will help Community Fibre leverage partner ecosystems to venture into B2B2X models.

Chris Williams, CIO, Community Fibre, said: “Community Fibre will launch new digital services with superior innovation and a much-improved time to market for our customers across all lines of business, helping to maintain our 4.9 ‘Excellent’ Trust Pilot score and 96% 5-star reviews (August). The partnership with TCS HOBS is central to the success of that strategy.”

“TCS is a strategic partner to Community Fibre in its mission to bring faster internet services to more homes in the UK. Leveraging TCS HOBS and its future-proof agile architecture, we will help them reduce complexities, speed up product innovation, improve customer experience, and support its growth aspirations,” said Kamal Bhadada, President, TCS Interactive.

With over two decades of consulting and technology experience with communications, media and technology companies, TCS provides consulting and domain services and solutions powered by its strategic investments in products and platforms and its Co-innovation Network (COIN™). TCS helps clients build a digital core using technologies such as cloud, IoT, data, agile and AI; create new business models driven by innovation and integration of best practices across industries; and harness the power of ecosystems, to transform customer experience and drive growth.