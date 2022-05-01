TCS Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape and as RealCDP™ by CDP Institute for its TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights™ Software

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Data and Marketing Operations Users 2022 [1]report. TCS’ CDP solution, TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights™ (CI&I) software, has also been certified as a RealCDP™ by the CDP Institute.

The IDC MarketScape recognition is based on TCS’ customer data platform capabilities. The IDC MarketScape recommended, “Consider TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights™ if one of the top challenges you are addressing is establishing a 360-degree customer view, managing customer data, or improving customer journey analytics and orchestration — specific for your industry. Customers in the financial services, retail, and consumer brand industries looking for an AI/ML CDP backed by proven SI expertise should consider TCS a strong choice.”

“TCS’ CI&I product brings together AI powered real-time customer analytics, loyalty management, and CDP capabilities in industry specific solutions to drive customer engagement through omni-channel personalized and real-time experiences,” said David Wallace, Research Director, IDC.

CI&I has also been certified as a RealCDP by CDP Institute. The RealCDP certification is reserved for CDP platforms that successfully pass a comprehensive evaluation set forth by the CDP Institute, a vendor-neutral organization dedicated to helping companies manage customer data. The Institute recently conducted its RealCDP audit and awarded CI&I the 2022 RealCDP Certificate for meeting its rigorous standards.

“TCS’ CI&I is one of the few CDPs that offer Loyalty Management and Customer Analytics modules as part of its solution. With integrated AI, real-time next-best actions, and customer journey orchestration, CI&I takes a very analytical approach to building a CDP, it’s beautiful,” said Vernon Tirey, Principal, CDP Institute.

CI&I is an AI-driven real-time customer analytics, CDP, and loyalty management software solution that turns customer data into personalized interactions and experiences at every point along the customer’s journey. It includes prebuilt, industry-specific use cases that deliver actionable customer insights, predictions, and next-best actions for verticals such as banking, insurance, retail, and communications to increase offer acceptance, cross sell and upsell, loyalty, and ultimately customer lifetime value.

“After a rigorous auditing process, we are thrilled to see CI&I certified as a RealCDP – validating the world-class quality and commitment for which TCS is known – which, together with TCS being named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape, reflects the success of our industry-based product strategies with AI at the center,” said Ashvini Saxena, Global Head, TCS Digital Software & Solutions.