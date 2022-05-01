RBI launches the May 2022 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households

New Delhi : The Reserve Bank of India has been regularly conducting Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH). The of the survey is now being launched. The survey aims at capturing subjective assessments of households on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram. The survey seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes (general prices as well as prices of specific product groups) in the three months ahead as well as in the one year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy.

The agency, M/s Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai has been engaged to conduct the survey of this round on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India. For this purpose, the selected households will be approached by the agency and they are requested to provide their response