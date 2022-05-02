Odisha reports 11 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288068. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 1st May
New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Jajpur: 1
4. Kendrapada: 2
5. Khurda: 2
6. Rayagada: 2
7. Sambalpur: 2
New recoveries: 7
Cumulative tested: 31331692
Positive: 1288068
Recovered: 1278802
Active cases: 87