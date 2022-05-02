Odisha reports 11 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288068. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 1st May

New Positive Cases: 11

Of which 0-18 years: 4

In quarantine: 6

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balangir: 1

3. Jajpur: 1

4. Kendrapada: 2

5. Khurda: 2

6. Rayagada: 2

7. Sambalpur: 2

New recoveries: 7

Cumulative tested: 31331692

Positive: 1288068

Recovered: 1278802

Active cases: 87