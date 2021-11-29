TCS Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Multicloud Services

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Managed Multicloud Services1.

According to the report, “TCS’ strategy for cloud is anchored to TCS Business 4.0™ (thought leadership framework), which is focused on helping clients transform their businesses to a borderless enterprise.” The report goes on to say that “TCS exceeded industry standards for upgrading legacy infrastructure to private cloud IaaS infrastructure as part of managed multicloud services as well as for supporting legacy custom-coded applications (e.g., COBOL) and any type of Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle applications (e.g., legacy/non-cloud application architectures, applications architected for the cloud including SaaS).”

“TCS helps the world’s largest companies envision and drive their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys. With our deep contextual knowledge of our customers’ businesses, full scope of cloud capabilities, consulting-led approach, meaningful industry expertise, and an end-to-end suite of solutions, tools and accelerators, we help enterprises accelerate time-to-market and become purpose-driven, resilient and agile,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, Business Group Head, Business & Technology Services, TCS. “This position as a Leader is a reflection of our strategies, capabilities, and the resultant market success.”

With a 360-degree awareness of industry standards and processes, deep technology expertise, extensive partner and co-innovation network, and effective cloud strategies, TCS helps organizations build a cloud-based digital core that is flexible, resilient, and adaptable. It helps them define a future-ready vision, set their cloud strategies, and build their roadmap with a clear path to value for IT investments and growth.

TCS offers end-to-end services spanning the entire cloud lifecycle and including cloud advisory services, migration, modernization, and industry solutions. Its sustained investments in research and innovation have resulted in an industry leading portfolio of frameworks, accelerators, products, and platforms that can significantly speed up customers’ cloud transformation journeys.

TCS partners with leading global companies in their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys while managing their cloud infrastructure on their behalf. Its unique Machine First™ approach to managed cloud services is powered by TCS Cloud Exponence, which optimizes machine-human collaboration to deliver smart managed services in hybrid cloud environments.

Cloud Exponence reduces cloud management overheads, offers a consistent service delivery experience, and provides full-stack infrastructure services for applications, IoT, blockchain, APIs, and other new age workloads. The integrated services simplify complex operations, making way for cloud flexibility, enterprise agility, and enabling smarter and faster digital transformations. The solution comprises the following features:

Seamless cloud services provisioning: A self-service automation catalog ensures frictionless provisioning of environments, IaaS, full stack application provisioning, and backup-restore functionalities.

SecOps: Provides end-to-end security information and event management for continuous monitoring of cloud environments.

FinOps: Consolidates billing and presents detailed cost reports based on cloud resources, business units, projects, applications, and environments. It drives cost optimization via right sizing, capacity, and configuration mapping. Cloud Exponence creates spend forecast reports and sends alerts based on consumption for predictive cost management.

DevOps: Helps companies build, test, and deploy applications continuously on the cloud using DevOps-based managed services to compile code, run quality assurance, and produce deployment-ready software through automation.

TCS has invested in setting up dedicated strategic cloud units that provide a full complement of end-to-end services around each of the major hyperscale clouds – Google, AWS, and Microsoft. In addition, it offers an OpenStack-powered private cloud infrastructure through its TCS Enterprise Cloud offering, so clients can customize a mix of public, private, or hybrid cloud solutions that best fit their business needs. TCS’ change management advisory offerings facilitate full participation by all stakeholders in the cloud transformation journey, reducing project risks and delivering superior outcomes.

Peter Marston, Research Director, IDC, said, “Multicloud management has become increasingly important for enterprises to achieve resilience and flexibility ambitions. However, most organizations lack the depth and breadth of competencies that are required to harness the full value of cloud and optimize multicloud management. In the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Multicloud Services 2021 Vendor Assessment, we found TCS possessed strengths in upgrading legacy infrastructure to private cloud IaaS infrastructure, supporting legacy custom-coded applications (e.g., COBOL) and any type of Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle applications as part of its managed multi-cloud services. TCS also exceeded industry standards in utilizing Docker technologies for containers, Alibaba for PaaS, and Microsoft for SaaS, as well as innovative capabilities including analytics technologies, IoT, and serverless computing/function as a service on public clouds (spanning IaaS, PaaS, and/or SaaS).”