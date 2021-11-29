PhonePe offers assured cashback on Ola rides

New Delhi:PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments company, today announced assured cashback offer of upto Rs.600 on Ola rides.

Commuters choosing the PhonePe wallet to pay for their Ola rides, will now get exciting guaranteed cashback for 3 consecutive rides. All they need to do is spend a minimum of Rs. 60 for a ride. This exclusive offer is available for PhonePe wallet users till December 24th.

To avail the offer, all that a commuter has to do is:

Link the PhonePe wallet on the Ola app via an OTP, if not already linked

Maintain sufficient balance required for the ride and/or set up an automatic top up for the PhonePe wallet

Choose PhonePe wallet as the payment method on the Ola app to pay for rides

Once the transaction is completed, the cashback will reflect in the PhonePe wallet immediately.