TCS ADD™ Connected Clinical Trials Wins the India Pharma Award 2022

MUMBAI : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced that the TCS ADD™ Connected Clinical Trials platform for decentralized trials, has won the India Pharma Award 2022 in the category, Excellence in Ancillary Pharma Services.

The India Pharma Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the pharma industry. TCS won alongside others in the pharma league including Pfizer, Abbott laboratories, and Sun Pharma and was chosen by the jury from among 25 ancillary services contenders.

TCS ADD Connected Clinical Trials was recognized for exemplifying innovation through its future-proof platform offerings that leverage smart devices and sensor-enabled technologies using AI, ML, and IoT. The platform connects patients, sites, and sponsors through a variety of offerings in kit and sample tracking, digital labels, medication adherence, eDiaries, eCOA/ePRO, eConsent, and Televisit, to carry out efficient and seamless clinical trials operations.

In addition, TCS ADD Connected Clinical Trials supports automated data collection, enables remote monitoring and oversight suitable for high frequency and a high volume of data. For pharma organizations worldwide, the platform has been instrumental in expediting speed to market and reducing end-to-end clinical R&D costs.

Earlier this year, the platform was named a leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Life Science R&D Decentralized Clinical Trials Technology Solutions.

“We are pleased to receive this award for TCS ADD Connected Clinical Trials. This is a recognition of our investments in innovation using novel technologies across the entire clinical R&D value chain to deliver superior business outcomes for our clients. TCS ADD enables touchless and seamless patient experiences while adhering to global regulatory compliances. The platform’s cutting-edge, sensor-enabled smart technologies, modular nature, open architecture that facilitate forward and backward integrations, strong partner network, cloud-agnostic approach and strong services capabilities together make it the preferred decentralized trials platform in the industry,” said Rachna Malik, Global Head, TCS ADD Platforms.

“The pharma landscape has become increasingly complex and diverse. While India enjoys a supreme position in the global pharmaceutical market, the credit goes to innovators who have the potential to steer the industry to even greater heights,” said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India. “Keenly contested, coveted and closely observed by key stakeholders within the domain, the India Pharma Awards received more than 250 nominations this year. Our heartiest congratulations to TCS ADD™ Connected Clinical Trials on behalf of Informa Markets in India for the exemplary win.”

TCS ADD Connected Clinical Trials is part of the suite of platform offerings that include Metadata repository, Data Management, Analytics & Insights, Safety, and Regulatory.