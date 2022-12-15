Inaugural ceremony for ITI Residential Course at CIPET-Bhubaneswar

Encouraging skill-based education, Inaugural function for candidates pursuing a two-year full time ITI course was organised on Thursday at CIPET, Bhubaneswar. The selected beneficiaries are sponsored by NTPC Darlipali from project affected villages and will pursue the course under electrician and fitter trade, with complete residential facilities.

Shri Rohit Pujari, Hon’ble Minster of State (Independent Charge – Higher Education Department) graced the inaugural function in the august presence of Shri Ashim Kumar Goswami, Regional Executive Director (Eastern Region – II), Shri Ajai Kumar Tandon, Chief General Manager (NTPC Darlipali), and other senior officials from NTPC & CIPET, Bhubaneswar.

Interacting with the candidates, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge – Higher Education Department) praised NTPC for providing bright future to underprivileged youth and encouraged the students to study judiciously.

Speaking on the event, RED (ER-II) said, “NTPC is not only producing power but is also empowering the youth of villages near project areas”.

Director & Head (CIPET-Bhubaneswar) thanked NTPC for their contribution towards the future of the students from lower income groups and aligning them with the technical field.

The ITI Course program will strengthen the capacity of youths from nearby villages of NTPC Darlipali for sustainable employment and will equip the young minds with the skill sets which would make them the major driving force for technology innovation and economic development.

The program will also instil self-belief among the youth through sustainable employment opportunities.

This is the third batch of students (21 candidates) being sponsored by NTPC Darlipali. A total of 49 candidates have been sponsored by NTPC Darlipali for pursuing ITI Course at CIPET, Bhubaneswar. Most of the candidates from previous batches are suitably placed in reputed companies.