AM/NS India sets up Advanced Labour Room at Koira Community Healthcare Centre

Koira : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has set up an advanced labour room at Koira Community Health Centre in Sundergarh district. This new set up was inaugurated by Shri Rushikesh Deuri, Sarpanch, Koira in presence of Dr. Sarat Kumar Pashupalak, Medical Officer-Koira, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head – CSR, AM/NS India and medical staff of CHC-Koira.

The Advanced Labour Room is equipped with Hydraulic OT Table, LED Phototherapy, Baby Radiant warmer, Incubator, Shadow less lights. AM/NS India is on a mission to strengthen the neo-natal care and exclusive mother delivery facilities in Koira.

Dr. Vikas Yadvendu Head-CSR AM/NS India said, “Under the Project Arogya, we have been giving more emphasis on strengthening health care system at areas where we operate. The establishment of the Advanced Labour Room will certainly provide quality healthcare facilities at a remote location like Koira and with this medical facility, both the mother and child especially of low-income group of the region will be highly benefited”.