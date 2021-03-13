Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys Plant bags prestigious Kalinga Safety Award

Joda: Tata Steel was conferred with the prestigious ’Kalinga Safety Award – 2019’ in the Silver category for its Ferro Alloys Plant, Joda at the 11th Odisha State Safety Conclave (OSSC) 2020 held at Hotel New Marrion, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The award was received by Mr G P Sahu, Head, Ferro Alloys Plant, Joda and Mr Naba Mishra, General Secretary, FAP Employee Union from Dr Surya Narayan Patra, Hon’ble Speaker, Odisha Legislative Assembly & Mr Bishnupada Sethi, IAS, Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Government of Odisha.

It may be noted here that Ferro Alloys Plant (FAP), Bamnipal also received the Kalinga Safety Award in the Gold category. This year, while FAP, Bamnipal received its first award, FAP, Joda bagged this prestigious award for the fourth consecutive time.

Leaders from major mining and construction industries, industrial experts and eminent guests were present at the conclave that was organized by Institute of Quality & Environment Management Services (IQEMS) in collaboration with Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad and Odisha State Productivity Council, Bhubaneswar.

It may be noted here that ‘Kalinga Safety Award’ is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in India that recognizes exceptional contributions made by organisations in different categories with the objective to award industries who have displayed optimum excellence in their safety practices.