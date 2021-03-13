Union Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurates Photo Exhibition in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on March 12 inaugurated the curtain raiser activities of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav [email protected] in commemoration of India’s 75 years of independence. Following the inauguration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Prime Minister yesterday, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar today virtually inaugurated Photo Exhibitions at seven different places across the country including Bhubaneswar as part of the ongoing Amrit Mahotsav.

On the occasion, Shri Javadekar said that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being organised at 75 places across the county. “Amrit Mahotsav pays tributes to the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Subash Chandra Bose, Dr. Ambedkar, all prominent leaders and revolutionaries including Khudiram Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru, who have earned us our freedom,” said Shri Javadekar.

Shri Javadekar further said that it is important to make people aware of the story of independence in their own languages. “In the coming days, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated on a much larger scale,” said the Union Minister. Following the inauguration of the exhibition, Shri Javadekar tweeted, “Effective exhibitions set up by BOC across the country will educate the populace on the ethos of freedom struggle and envision our path for next 25 years. Inaugurated 7 such exhibitions today. I invite people to visit these venues and leave with a piece of history with them.”

The exhibition held at Jaydev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today is being organised jointly by the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) Bhubaneswar, Bureau of Outreach Communication (BOC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India along with Information and Public Relation Department and Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Government of Odisha.

The photo exhibition showcases the story of India’s freedom struggle from 1857. The story has been told through as many as 49 panels where pictures and information of the country’s freedom fighters ranging from Mahatma Gandhi, Subash Chandra Bose, Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel to Odisha’s freedom fighters Veer Surendra Sai and Rama Devi among others have been put up. The photo exhibition will continue till March 16.

During the inauguration of the exhibition, Shri Akhil Kumar Mishra, Director ROB Bhubaneswar, Shri Subodh Kumar Acharya and Shri Sanjay Mishra, Deputy Directors of Culture Department, Government of Odisha among other officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were present.