Homegrown beverage brand ‘eha – From The Pulp’ launches Apple Drink

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s homegrown brand ‘eha’ launched ‘Apple Drink’ in the market. ‘eha’ is a product by food processing enterprise Agri Link Food Processing Private Limited. Company’s Director, Mrs. Sharmilee Mahapatra, unveiled the new product at the dealers’ meet, here.

The drink made from pure apple pulp will soon be available across the stores in Odisha. Previously, Mango, Lychee, Chilli Guava and Mixed Fruit drinks from ‘eha’ have become customer favourites. The 160 ml Tetra Pak apple drink, introduced by the company now, is sold at rupees 10 only.

“Connecting farmers with the consumers and providing high quality beverage is the motto of our company. All ‘eha’ the fruit drinks are made from finest quality fruit pulp with an objective to give a healthy, tasty and nutritious drink to our consumers. Further, we aim to position eha – From The Pulp among the top 10 brands in the Indian beverage market,” says Founder & CEO, Lt. Col. Ashit Mahapatra.

“There are various brands in the market selling variety of fruit drinks. Due to many additives being used, these drinks though tasty, might not be healthy. Keeping in mind the interest of our customers, ‘eha’ is made preservative free”, says Mr. Aurobindo Mohanty, Director – Media & Branding.

The dealers have praised the quality of ‘eha’ drinks available in market. Further, they are excited about the launch of the new ‘eha Apple Drink’, Mr. Prabhat Kumar Nayak , Head – Sales informs.

USP of ‘eha’ fruit products is the fortification of Vitamins A & C and with the goodness of Aloe Vera, which has various health benefits.

Among others, ‘eha’ company staff, stakeholders, dealers and various channel partners were present at the function.