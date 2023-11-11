Tata Steel’s FAMD Integrates e-Forklift in Ferro Chrome Export Operations

Bhubaneswar : Taking yet another significant step towards sustainable operations, Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division has integrated electric run forklifts in its Ferro Chrome export operations. The company through its Container Freight Station (CFS) partner introduced the electric forklift at VPL Container Freight Station, Vizag.

Aligning with its commitment towards environmental responsibility and innovation in its industrial processes, the steel major – in collaboration with Vizag Profiles Limited – integrated the electric vehicle to further reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner greener future. By this initiative, the company aims to enhance operational efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

Inaugurating the forklift, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge (FAMD), Tata Steel, said, “We are committed to minimise our carbon footprint and have always strived for environment friendly operations. We thank our CFS partner M/s VPL for introduction of electric run Forklift into our ferro chrome export operation which will further help us achieve our sustainability goals.”

With lower maintenance requirements and reduced dependency on fossil fuel sources, the company envisions a significant decrease in operating costs and optimise the overall supply chain. Notably, FAMD had earlier launched the trial run of EV at its Ferro Alloys Plant in Jajpur for movement of Ferro Chrome and Reductant for its shorter haul sectors.

E Shankar Rao, Executive Chairman, Vizag Profiles Group, Amit Choubey, Head, Logistics (FAMD) Tata Steel, Sureshbabu Ravipati, Senior Area Manager, Port Operations (Supply Chain) and Soumya Basu, Area Manager, Logistics (FG), Tata Steel along with other key officials were present at the launching event.