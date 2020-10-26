Tata Steel wins two awards at worldsteel’s Steelie Award 2020

Mumbai: The Company receives the prestigious recognition for ‘Excellence in Digital Communications’ and ‘Excellence in Education and Training’ ~

Tata Steel Limited has been recognised for ‘Excellence in Digital Communications’ – second time in a row, and ‘Excellence in Education and Training’ by the World Steel Association in its 11th Annual Steelie Awards. The awards were announced on October 14, 2020, on the virtual platform owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the ‘Excellence in Digital Communications’ category, the nominations are evaluated in areas including website; presence, activity and performance on social media; range and quality of digital/interactive media posts; best practice leadership and more. Tata Steel Limited has been awarded the ‘Excellence in Digital Communications’ for showcasing an enormous range of activities on a wide variety of platforms that encompasses product marketing, corporate social responsibility, and especially the indispensability of steel to modern society.

Tata Steel received the ‘Excellence in Education and Training’ for Digie-Shala, an intrapreneurial venture for educating students and imparting skills & knowledge to working professionals.

Launched in 2010, the worldsteel Steelie Awards recognise member companies for their contribution to the steel industry over a one-year period in a series of categories impacting the steel industry.

