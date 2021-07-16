Tata Steel wins the Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Award 2021 for Best Sectoral Performance in the Iron & Steel category

Mumbai : Tata Steel has been honoured with Dun & Bradstreet corporate award 2021 for ‘Best Sectoral Performance in Iron & Steel category. In a virtual event organised today, Dun & Bradstreet announced the 2021 edition of ‘India’s Top 500 Companies’. The theme for this year’s awards was ‘Laying the Foundations for an ESG-Ready Corporate India’ which formed the basis of evaluation for this edition.

For more than two decades, Dun & Bradstreet has been compiling an annual list of India’s Top 500 Companies. These Top 500 Companies have grown faster than the Indian economy over the past 20 years, and contribute to nearly 20% of India’s GDP, 30% of India’s exports and almost 33% of India’s tax revenues.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “This recognition is special for Tata Steel and we are proud to be winning this consistently. As a global steel maker, we have managed to navigate some very challenging times while we continue to show leadership in financial performance and community care. This award is an outcome of the hard work put in by each and every one at Tata Steel. We thank Dun & Bradstreet team for honouring us with this award, which motivates us to keep pushing the benchmarks of excellence even further.”

Tata Steel has been constantly engaging with ESG rating agencies for improving disclosure practices. The Company intends to identify key ESG risks in supply chain and collaborate with partners for risk mitigation and integrate ESG performance of supply chain partners in procurement decision-making.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Tata Steel recognises its responsibility towards people, communities, environment, and the planet and continues to work on its strategic priorities towards creating long-term sustainable value for all its stakeholders.