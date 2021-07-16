Tata Power joins hands with HPCL to set up EV charging stations at its Petrol Pumps across the country

• Partnership supports Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan

• Tata Power owns an expansive network of over 500 Public chargers in 100+ cities across India

New Delhi: Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna Oil & Gas Public Sector undertaking, to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at HPCL’s retail outlets (petrol pumps) in multiple cities and major highways across the country.

Tata Power is a pioneer in the EV Charging space and owns an expansive network of over 500 public chargers in 100+ cities covering petrol pumps, metro stations, shopping malls, theatres and highways. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system – public charging, captive charging, home, workplace charging and ultra-rapid chargers for buses.

Under the agreement, Tata Power will provide state-of-the-art EV Charging infrastructure at HPCL pumps for EV users who can travel within cities & intercity without any range anxiety. The Charging is enabled with the Tata Power EZ charge mobile platform (an award winning app) which makes it a seamless experience to vehicle owners.

Development and availability of electric vehicle for charging infrastructure is a key requirement for the proliferation of EVs in India. The partnership will play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their electric vehicles across various petrol pumps. It is also in line with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) which aims to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technological platform along with easy access to electric vehicle for charging points.

Mr. Sandeep Bangia, Head – EV Charging,Tata Power, said, “We are excited to partner with HPCL who share our vision of sustainable mobility. This strategic tie-up provides us access to a vast retail base of HPCL, especially in cities and along the key highways .The move will tremendously benefit the EV users as it will not only provide them easy access to charging points but also remove the range anxiety, resulting in wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”

ED Retail, HPCL, Shri Sai Kumar Suri, said “HPCL as a key player in the energy sector is committed to provide sustainable energy solutions to our customers. HPCL with its vast network comprising of more than 18000 retail outlets and Tata Power with its strong presence and expertise in the EV charging segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan India charging ecosystem with end- to end solutions.”