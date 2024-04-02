Tata Steel Strengthens its Workforce Diversity with Onboarding of New Transgender Trainees, Becoming First-in-India to Integrate Transgender Employees in Mines

West Bokaro/Ranchi/Jamshedpur : In celebration of International Transgender Day of Visibility, Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division welcomed a new group of 14 transgender employees as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) Operator Trainees during a ceremony at West Bokaro today.

This onboarding initiative marks a significant step in the Company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) journey, increasing the Company’s total transgender workforce to 120.

For decades, Tata Steel has championed diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. The Company’s DE&I initiatives focus on creating a welcoming, respectful, and supportive environment for all employees regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other factor. This is reflected in various programmes and policies, including unconscious bias training, employee resource groups, and inclusive benefits packages.

“We are delighted to welcome our new Operator Trainees today,” said Anurag Dixit, General Manager, West Bokaro Division, Tata Steel. “This is a momentous occasion as we continue to build a truly inclusive workplace at West Bokaro Division. We are confident that our new trainees will make valuable contributions to our team, and we are committed to providing them with the support and opportunities they need to succeed”, he added.

Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division has been at the forefront of integrating transgender persons into its workforce. The division took a landmark step in the year 2022 by onboarding 14 transgender employees as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) Operators at its mines, who are successfully operating 100-ton dumpers in West Bokaro.

This initiative goes beyond just providing jobs. It empowers transgender employees, fosters a more inclusive work environment, and strengthens the diversity of Tata Steel’s workforce.