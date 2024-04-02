India’s coal and lignite production have reached an all-time high of over 1 billion tonnes for the financial year 2023-24.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi announced a historic milestone as India’s coal and lignite production surpasses one billion tonnes for the first time ever. Joshi attributed this achievement to the supportive policies of the government, resulting in a 70% growth in production over the last decade due to capacity expansion. He emphasized the transformation of the coal mining sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, aligning with the vision of a developed India. Prime Minister Modi hailed this accomplishment, describing it as a significant milestone that underscores the government’s dedication to fostering a robust coal sector. He lauded the achievement on social media, emphasizing its contribution to India’s journey towards self-reliance in this crucial industry.