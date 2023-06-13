Tata Steel releases official statement on accident at the BFPP2 power plant



The statement:

We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha.



The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment, as a precautionary measure, in the Company’s ambulance, accompanied by doctor and paramedics.



Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. The Company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel.



We are working closely with relevant authorities on ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.



Safety remains our top priority and we’re committed to learning from this incident. We will share updates as and when more details are available.