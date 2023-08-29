Tata Steel partners with CSIR-CIMFR to accelerate Research and Development in mining

Jamshedpur, August 26, 2023: Tata Steel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR) to accelerate research and development in mining.

The MoU was signed at the inaugural session of the CSIR-CIMFR’s “One Week One Lab” programme on August 22, 2023 at Ranchi. The five-day programme that brought together researchers from different scientific institutions to work on critical novel technologies concluded today.

The MOU was signed by D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel and Dr J K Pandey, Chief Scientist, CSIR-CIMFR in the presence of Atul Bhatnagar, General Manager, Ore, Mines & Quarries, Tata Steel; Sanjay Rajoria, General Manager, Jharia Division, Tata Steel; Anurag Dixit, General Manager, West Bokaro Division, Tata Steel, Prof. Arvind Kumar Mishra. Director, CSIR-CIMFR and Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR & DG, CSIR, among others.

Through this MoU, Tata Steel and CSIR-CIMFR will identify potential areas of research and development in mining, including exploration, mining, and processing. They will also collaborate on developing and delivering sustainable cutting-edge technologies for the mining industry. This partnership is a significant step for Tata Steel in its commitment to innovation and sustainability. It will help the company to develop new technologies that can improve the efficiency and sustainability of its mining operations.

“We are excited to partner with CSIR-CIMFR to accelerate research and development in mining. This partnership will help us to develop new technologies that can help us to mine more efficiently and sustainably,” said D B Sundara Ramam.

This partnership is a win-win for both Tata Steel and CSIR-CIMFR. It will help Tata Steel to develop new technologies that can improve its mining operations, while it will also help CSIR-CIMFR to gain access to Tata Steel’s expertise in the mining industry.