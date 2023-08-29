Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik presents prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award on National Sports Day

On the occasion of National Sports Day, celebrated annually on the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player Major #DhyanChand, #Odisha honoured outstanding contributions to sports. CM Naveen Patnaik presented the prestigious #BijuPatnaikSportsAward to Cyclist Swasti Singh for her exceptional performance in the field of sports.



Swasti Singh was honoured for her extraordinary achievements and dedication to cycling, which brought laurels to the state. She was bestowed with the #BijuPatnaikSportsAward for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games. CM presented her with a cash award of ₹2 Lakh as a token of appreciation and encouragement for her continued pursuit of excellence in sports.



Hockey Coach Peter Tirkey and Football Coach Rajendra Prasad Singh were conferred with the lifetime achievement award for their unwavering dedication and guidance in shaping the future of young sportspersons. Each coach was presented with a cash award of ₹3 Lakh in recognition of their outstanding careers.



Coach Pradeep Kumar Sarangi and Sports Journalist Ajay Kumar Das were felicitated with the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Excellence in Coaching and Biju Patnaik Award for Excellence in Sports Journalism, respectively. Each awardee received a cash prize of ₹1 Lakh.

Odisha_Police was awarded the Biju Patnaik Award for sports promotion for the organisational efforts towards promotion of sports and providing jobs for sportspersons. DGP Sunil Bansal and ADG R K Sharma received the award from CM. Para badminton player, Deep Ranjan Bisoyee was named the Best Para Sportsperson of the year and was presented with a cash award of ₹1 Lakh. Sabita Toppo, an upcoming athlete with immense potential, was celebrated as the Best Upcoming Athlete and was awarded ₹1 Lakh. Brig. Bibhu Bhushan Nayak was felicitated with ₹1 Lakh in recognition of his contribution to the sporting ecosystem. Late Saroj Kumar Das and Late Sudarshan Swain displayed remarkable courage in the most challenging circumstances, serving as shining examples of bravery. CM honoured their sacrifice with the Bravery Awards.