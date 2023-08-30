NationalTechTechnology

Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan spots Sulphur, detects Oxygen on moon

Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.

Al, Ca, Fe, Cr, Ti, Mn, Si, and O are also detected, as expected. Search for Hydrogen (H) is underway.

