Tata Steel Organises Training to Enhance Truck Drivers’ Skills

Sukinda, February 29, 2024: Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) has organised a training session on Advanced Defensive Driving Techniques at its Sukinda Chromite Mine campus here on Thursday. Aimed at reducing road accidents and striving towards zero harm, the training initiative aligned with global statistics indicating the importance of defensive driving and promoting safe driving practices.

Inaugurated by T. Hariprasad, Deputy Director of Mines Safety – Bhubaneswar Region-I, the event focused on equipping drivers with advanced defensive driving techniques and stressed the significance of safe driving practices to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

Spearheading the session, Dheerendra Samineni, Faculty, Chief Trainer and Founder of Safe Drive India, provided defensive driving training on accident prevention, reduced collision risks, enhanced awareness, improved decision-making, and safer handling of adverse conditions.

Attending the event, Ranjan Kumar Mallik, Inspector-In-Charge, Kaliapani Police Station, highlighted the importance of following the various traffic and safety guidelines to prevent accidents and save precious lives.

Attended by 247 truck drivers from across Sukinda region and members of the Truck Drivers Association, the session also emphasized on how to reduce road accidents significantly contributing to overall road safety and minimizing risks for both drivers and other road users.

Santosh Kumar Pattnaik, Union Leader, Truck Drivers Association along with senior officials of Tata Steel like Sirsendu Mukherjee, Chief (FAMD Operations), Saroj Kumar Banerjee, Chief Safety (Raw Materials), Thakur Ajay Kumar Vishwambharnath, Head (Safety, Health and Environment), and other employees and workers were present at the do.