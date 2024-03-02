Tata Steel observes the 185th Birth Anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata

Bhubaneswar, March 03, 2024: It has now been just over 120 years since February 24, 1904, when India’s pioneering geologist Pramatha Nath Bose wrote a letter on his discovery of iron ore deposits in the hills of Gorumahisani in the erstwhile state of Mayurbhanj, Odisha. That letter to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the Founder of the Tata group, led to over a century of collaboration in industry and societal development. The vision for sustainable corporate citizenship laid down by J N Tata, who’s 185th Birth Anniversary is observed by Tata Steel and the Tata group on March 3, continues to guide the organisation to this day.

Jamsetji Tata was more than just the entrepreneur who helped India take her place in the league of industrialised nations in the world. The nationalist in him believed unwaveringly that the fruits of his business success would enrich the country he cared deeply about. These attributes, by themselves, would have been enough to mark him as an extraordinary figure. But what made Jamsetji truly unique, the quality that places him in the pantheon of modern India’s greatest sons, was his humaneness.

Jamsetji’s generous spirit and compassion for a struggling population under foreign rule and poverty led to the Tata group’s unique structure. Even after his passing, the organisation’s assets are largely held by trusts dedicated to social development, reflecting the empathy at the core of the Founder’s business philosophy. This ethos still influences Tata Steel, shaping the Company’s operations, including those in Odisha.

Tata Steel’s enduring legacy in Odisha has seen significant milestones, such as the discovery of manganese ore in 1928 and chrome ore in 1949, leading to the commencement of sustainable mining operations across various locations. The journey continued with the operational start of the Gopalpur Industrial Park in 2016, the Kalinganagar Steel Plant’s first phase in 2015, and strategic acquisitions, including Bhushan Steel (now Tata Steel Meramandali) in 2017, and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited in 2022.

Looking ahead, Tata Steel envisions a robust partnership with Odisha, aiming for a crude steel capacity growth plan of 30 MnTPA in the State by 2030. This ambitious growth is supported by expansions in iron ore mines and development of major infrastructure projects like the Subarnarekha Port. The Company is committed to setting national benchmarks in reduction of carbon emissions and specific consumption of water, improving air quality to reach industry standards, and enhancing the overall wellbeing of its workforce and communities across locations.

Furthermore, Tata Steel has demonstrated exemplary corporate citizenship through CSR interventions, impacting health, education, infrastructure, and improving the lives of countless individuals across Odisha. The initiatives include establishing schools, healthcare projects, livelihood programmes, and environmental projects to improve access to education and healthcare. The Company also works to empower communities through skill development and entrepreneurship, as well as promoting sustainable practices.

Tata Steel’s initiatives in Odisha exemplify a corporate approach that balances economic progress with environmental stewardship and community engagement, reflecting the Company’s comprehensive vision for collective growth, inspired by J N Tata.