Tata Steel Meramandali Wins ‘Ispat Suraksha Puraskar’ for Exemplary Safety Practices

Narendrapur : Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) has been recognized for its outstanding safety practices, receiving the prestigious ‘Ispat Suraksha Puraskar’ from the Joint Committee on Safety, Health & Environment in the Steel Industry (JCSSI).

The awards were given by JCSSI, a renowned national safety organization, during its annual “Ispat Suraksha Puraskar” ceremony on March 22, 2023, in Ranchi. TSM received 12 awards in various categories, including “No Fatal Accident at Integrated Steel Plants during the calendar year 2021 & 2022” and “No Fatal Accident involving Contract Labour at Integrated Steel Plants during the calendar year 2021.”

These awards were given to different departments of TSM, such as Coke Ovens, Blast Furnaces, Sinter Plants, Raw Material Handling System, Steel Melting Shops, Shared Service, Rolling Mills, and Engineering & Projects, of the Meramandali plant for their contributions to safety. Engineering & Project of TSM bagged the award for the fourth time in a row, i.e., 2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2020-2021, and 2021-2022. On behalf of TSM, Upendra Prasad Yadav, Head Workplace Safety, Subrata Kundu, Head Operation Blast Furnace, Jugnu Kothari, Head Operation Sinter Plant, Pushpendra Kumar, Head By Product Plant Coke Oven, Rajesh Kumar Dubey, Head, Central Maintenance Planning and others received the award.

TSM’s unwavering commitment to safety as a core practice has set a high standard, encouraging the team to work harder to excel in the field.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including A K Singh Chairman, JCSSI & Director (Technical, Projects & Raw Materials), SAIL, S. Vashishta, Member Secretary, JCSSI & CGM (Safety), SSO, Ashish Chakraborty Vice Chairman, JCSSI & Executive Director, SSO, Dr. G Sanjeeva Reddy, Vice Chairman, JCSSI & President, INTUC, Trade Union Representatives of JCSSI.