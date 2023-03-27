Vedanta Lanjigarh’s Archery Students Win 14 Medals at State Meet

Bhubaneswar : Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, has achieved a new milestonein its efforts tofoster the holistic development of youth and children in the local communities. In a stellar achievement, students from its Archery Training Initiative bagged 14 medals at the recent State School Meet held in Sundargarh. Overall, they won 5 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals in the U-17 and U-14 categories in the competition, which witnessed the participation of over 200 students from Odisha.

Lauding their achievement, Mr. GG Pal, Dy. CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Limited, said, “Participating in sports is a great way to inculcate several life values in our youth, including those of hard work, focus, determination and discipline. It is heartening to note the continued outstanding performance put forward by the students of our grassroots sports training initiatives. It comes as an added fillip in our efforts to ensure the all-round development of our youth, and through them our communities.”

The archery and karate training initiatives were launched by Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh to nurture the innate skills of the local youthat the grassroots level. Through these initiatives, it has been empowering students to showcase their sporting talent at major platformsby providing them extensive support in the form of professional training, top-quality equipment and uniforms/jerseys in both ofthese sports. Through its training programmes for archery, one of the most indigenous sports of the country, and karate, a popular martial art, it helps students with an aptitude for these sports emerge as top performers.

Under these initiatives, 100 students receive regular training from professional coaches, with 40 students in archery and 60 students in karate. This has enabled numerous youths from Lanjigarh to participate in various championships at the state level, in both karate and archery. In FY22-23 alone, its archery training students bagged 34 state medals, winning 11 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals.

