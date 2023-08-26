Tata Steel Meramandali and Angul Energy Limited bags CII Eastern Region Safety, Health and Environment Awards

Narendrapur : Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM), awarded with Certificate of Appreciation at the CII Safety Health and Environment (SHE) Excellence Awards 2022-23, competing in the category of large scale manufacturing sector within the eastern region. The recognition was conferred during the 17th Safety Symposium & Exposition, a significant two-day event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region, which took place in Kolkata on August 22, 2023. TSM has been conferred with the Certificate Appreciation Award for its tireless commitment towards fostering a safe and sustainable work environment.

On this occasion, Angul Energy Limited (AEL) awarded as winner of SHE Awards in the category of Medium Scale Manufacturing sector.

Agam Kumar, Chief Safety, TSM, Upendra Prasad Yadav, Head Workplace safety, TSM, Dinesh Parwal, Divisional Manager, AEL and others received the award on behalf of TSM and AEL.

The objective of the symposium was to deliberate upon and understand how the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) professionals can currently drive cultural change, expand cross-functional collaboration, bring forth their value creation to drive a better Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) management of the organisations aligning with the overall goals of delivering superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performances.

TSM has consistently adhered to global best practices and innovative approaches to ensure the safety of its workforce. The company’s robust safety protocols, employee training initiatives and comprehensive environmental management systems have played a pivotal role in its success.

CII Eastern Region recognises the excellence in SHE at both state and regional level of the organizations that are showing outstanding efforts in the spheres of safety, health and environment during the year 2022-23. The SHE Awards will be a mark of recognition at both state and regional level for the Leadership, Vision & Efforts made by organizations in path breaking practices in Safety, Health & Environment.