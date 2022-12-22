Tata Steel Group & PGTI to host Tata Steel Tour Championship 2022

Jamshedpur : The Tata Steel Group and PGTI will be hosting the Tata Steel Tour Championship at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses in Jamshedpur from December 21 to 24, 2022. The tournament offers the biggest ever prize purse on the PGTI with the prize money being doubled to Rs 3 crore this year. The field will feature an elite field of 77 professionals.

The Tata Steel Tour Championship is the season-ending event of the 2022 Tata Steel PGTI season. The tournament is a 72-hole stroke-play championship and there will be no cut applied. There is guaranteed prize money for all participants. The Pro-Am event preceding the tournament was played on December 19.

The format for the event is as follows: In all four rounds, half the field will play their first nine holes at Golmuri and second nine at Beldih while the other half will play their first nine at Golmuri and second nine at Beldih. From round two onwards, the leading/front half of the leaderboard (leading groups as per the scores) will play their first nine holes at Golmuri and second nine at Beldih. The prize presentation ceremony will be held at Beldih Golf Club on Saturday, December 24.

The tournament will feature a glittering field including some of the biggest names in Indian golf such as Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar (2020 champion), SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, Jyoti Randhawa and Rashid Khan. The field will also feature the top-60 from the Tata Steel PGTI Rankings with the prominent names being Manu Gandas (Tata Steel PGTI Rankings leader), Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Om Prakash Chouhan and Karandeep Kochhar as well as Udayan Mane (2019 & 2021 champion).

The tournament will decide the PGTI Order of Merit champion for the 2022 Tata Steel PGTI season, a race which is likely to be a closely-contested one.

Mr. Sanjiv Paul, Vice President, Safety, Health & Sustainability, Tata Steel & Golf Captain, Jamshedpur Golf said, “For golfers and fans around the world and India, the game symbolises mental endurance and stamina. Tata Steel Group considers its association with this prestigious tour as a matter of great honour and privilege and a good representation of what we stand for beyond the excitement all of us get from the game. On behalf of Tata Steel, I welcome all players, their entourage and fans world over to the Tata Steel Tour Championship 2022.”

Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “We thank Tata Steel for their unflinching support to PGTI for over a decade and a half. The Tata Steel Tour Championship 2022, which will be aired Live on Eurosport as well as PGTI’s YouTube channel, promises to be a visual spectacle for golf fans across the country as the stellar field will boast some of the biggest names of Indian golf. The tournament will also decide the winner of the Tata Steel PGTI Ranking, a contest which is likely to have an extremely close finish thus adding more excitement during the week. We thank Mr. T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, and Mr. Sanjiv Paul, Vice President, Safety, Health & Sustainability, Tata Steel & Golf Captain, Jamshedpur Golf, for their continued commitment to the growth of Indian professional golf.”

The two venues, Beldih & Golmuri golf courses, are both lush green, beautiful and very well-maintained, with the charming Dalma Hills in the background. While the 70-year-old Beldih Golf Course flaunts long fairways, Golmuri Golf Course is a smaller, greener, boutique course disallowing golfers any room for error.