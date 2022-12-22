Khadi reforms and developments programme aims to revitalize khadi sector by renovating sales outlets run by khadi institute

Ministry of MSME through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) implements ‘Khadi Reform and Development Programme’ (KRDP) which aims to revitalize the Khadi sector by renovating sales outlets run by Khadi Institutions to increase incomes and employment for spinners and weavers. Khadi Reform Package envisages reform support in the following areas: (i) Artisan Earnings and Empowerment, (ii) Direct Reform Assistance to 449 Khadi Institutions (KIs) and (iii) Implementation of a well-knit Management Information System (MIS). KVIC State/ Divisional office wise number of sales outlets renovated and financial assistance under KRDP is annexed.
The main objective of renovation of outlets under KRDP is to increase the sales of Khadi products. The sales of Khadi shows an increasing trend as may be seen from the table below:
|Year
|Sales (Rs. in crore)
|2019-20
|4211.26
|2020-21
|3527.71*
|2021-22
|5051.72
*sales decreased due to Covid-19 Pandemic
KVIC also provides financial assistance for Marketing Infrastructure under the existing scheme of ‘Strengthening of Infrastructure of existing weak Khadi Institutions and Assistance for marketing infrastructure’ for the renovation of Sales Outlets including modernization and computerization of Sales outlets. Under this scheme, financial assistance upto the Rs. 25.00 lakh has been provided to KIs/Departmental Sales Outlets/sales outlets of Khadi and Village Industries Boards (KVIBs) to develop marketing infrastructure. Since, inception of scheme i.e. 2009-10, 358 sales outlets were renovated with a financial assistance of Rs.2966.55 lakhs. 47 sales outlets were renovated during the year 2021-22.
State/ Divisional offices wise number of sales outlets renovated and fund spent under KRDP
|Sl. No.
|State/Divisional offices of KVIC
|Renovated
(upto 19.12.2022)
|Amount spent
(Rs.in lakh)
|1
|Ambala
|43
|332.95
|2
|Jaipur
|2
|131.83
|3
|Bikaner
|11
|121.45
|4
|Chandigarh
|7
|10.00
|5
|Shimla
|7
|37.00
|6
|Bhubaneswar
|7
|532.30
|7
|Kolkata
|33
|147.99
|8
|Patna
|23
|19.64
|9
|Ranchi
|13
|32.21
|10
|Guwahati
|2
|19.11
|11
|Manipur
|5
|27.52
|12
|Itanagar
|1
|5.00
|13
|Shillong
|1
|5.00
|14
|Chennai
|26
|393.47
|15
|Madurai
|11
|133.01
|16
|Bengaluru
|48
|412.24
|17
|Hubali
|26
|169.32
|18
|Vijayawada
|21
|135.17
|19
|Vishakhapatnam
|8
|68.00
|20
|Thiruvananthapuram
|18
|120.67
|21
|Telangana
|0
|0.00
|22
|Ahmedabad
|33
|289.01
|23
|Nagpur
|4
|50.00
|24
|Bhopal
|8
|64.83
|25
|Raipur
|10
|101.81
|26
|Dehradun
|12
|51.73
|27
|Lucknow
|21
|119.10
|28
|Meerut
|21
|265.40
|29
|Varanasi
|27
|279.17
|30
|Gorakhpur
|17
|134.41
|Total
|466
|4209.34
This information was given by Union Minister of State for MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.