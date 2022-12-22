Khadi reforms and developments programme aims to revitalize khadi sector by renovating sales outlets run by khadi institute

Ministry of MSME through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) implements ‘Khadi Reform and Development Programme’ (KRDP) which aims to revitalize the Khadi sector by renovating sales outlets run by Khadi Institutions to increase incomes and employment for spinners and weavers. Khadi Reform Package envisages reform support in the following areas: (i) Artisan Earnings and Empowerment, (ii) Direct Reform Assistance to 449 Khadi Institutions (KIs) and (iii) Implementation of a well-knit Management Information System (MIS). KVIC State/ Divisional office wise number of sales outlets renovated and financial assistance under KRDP is annexed.

The main objective of renovation of outlets under KRDP is to increase the sales of Khadi products. The sales of Khadi shows an increasing trend as may be seen from the table below:

Year Sales (Rs. in crore) 2019-20 4211.26 2020-21 3527.71* 2021-22 5051.72

*sales decreased due to Covid-19 Pandemic

KVIC also provides financial assistance for Marketing Infrastructure under the existing scheme of ‘Strengthening of Infrastructure of existing weak Khadi Institutions and Assistance for marketing infrastructure’ for the renovation of Sales Outlets including modernization and computerization of Sales outlets. Under this scheme, financial assistance upto the Rs. 25.00 lakh has been provided to KIs/Departmental Sales Outlets/sales outlets of Khadi and Village Industries Boards (KVIBs) to develop marketing infrastructure. Since, inception of scheme i.e. 2009-10, 358 sales outlets were renovated with a financial assistance of Rs.2966.55 lakhs. 47 sales outlets were renovated during the year 2021-22.

State/ Divisional offices wise number of sales outlets renovated and fund spent under KRDP

Sl. No. State/Divisional offices of KVIC Renovated (upto 19.12.2022) Amount spent (Rs.in lakh) 1 Ambala 43 332.95 2 Jaipur 2 131.83 3 Bikaner 11 121.45 4 Chandigarh 7 10.00 5 Shimla 7 37.00 6 Bhubaneswar 7 532.30 7 Kolkata 33 147.99 8 Patna 23 19.64 9 Ranchi 13 32.21 10 Guwahati 2 19.11 11 Manipur 5 27.52 12 Itanagar 1 5.00 13 Shillong 1 5.00 14 Chennai 26 393.47 15 Madurai 11 133.01 16 Bengaluru 48 412.24 17 Hubali 26 169.32 18 Vijayawada 21 135.17 19 Vishakhapatnam 8 68.00 20 Thiruvananthapuram 18 120.67 21 Telangana 0 0.00 22 Ahmedabad 33 289.01 23 Nagpur 4 50.00 24 Bhopal 8 64.83 25 Raipur 10 101.81 26 Dehradun 12 51.73 27 Lucknow 21 119.10 28 Meerut 21 265.40 29 Varanasi 27 279.17 30 Gorakhpur 17 134.41 Total 466 4209.34

This information was given by Union Minister of State for MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.