Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) Celebrates ‘Arunima 2024’ at Meramandali

Narendarapur, February 17, 2024: ‘Arunima 2024’, an initiative by Tata Steel Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility delivery arm of Tata Steel, was hosted at Sarapa Raghunathpur village of Odpada block of Dhenkanal District on February 15-16, 2024.

This programme serves as a unifying platform for communities surrounding Tata Steel Meramandali’s (TSM) operations. In the two days, the event featured initiatives such as honouring the exceptional women leaders and entrepreneurs, adolesecents, felicitating SC/ST meritorious students and knowledge sharing session with youths, women and many community engagement activities. Engaging in discussions on rural volunteerism and youth leadership, life skill education, opportunities in enterprise promotion, credit linkages, branding and marketing of products.

On the first day of the event, the TSF awarded Jyoti Fellowship to 24 meritorious students hailing from TSM’s peripheral villages from economically weaker SC/ST families to enable them to accomplish their educational and career aspirations. The students received Rs.6000 per year as part of the fellowship grant. Additionally, 50 national and state-level volleyball players coached and mentored by TSF, 12 successful inspiring women leaders and entrepreneurs and 9 adolescents and young change-makers were felicitated for their contributions to society. The day culminated in a cultural evening celebrating the rich diversity and talent within the community.

Second day emphasized empowering future leaders with inspiring speeches by prominent women and the recognition of their impactful contributions. Discussions revolved around enterprise promotion through Government Schemes, covering credit linkages, branding, and product marketing, illustrating pathways for sustainable economic growth.

Mr. Lalit Mohan Behera, Additional District Magistrate, Dhenkanal graced as Chief Guest on day-2 and addressed the women and youths and inspired them to aim high in their life. He thanked TSF for this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head, CSR, Odisha, Tata Steel Foundation, stated, “We are happy to start the first edition of Arunima at TSM and we will keep continuing this initiative in future as well. This platform will bring fruitful discussions and add positive value in the lives of so many youths, women and budding entrepreneurs. I also congratulate them who have been felicitated on this occasion.”

The event was also graced by Sephali Swagatika, DPC Mission Shakti, Jayanti Pradhan, a national awardee mushroom farmer from Bargarh took sessions on opportunities in enterprise promotion though Govt. Schemes and women empowerment and entrepreneurship respectively.

Among others, the executives of TSF, youths, women, students and villagers from peripheral villages were present.

‘Arunima’ signifies a collective commitment to empower individuals and communities for sustainable development, paving the way for a brighter future through dialogue, collaboration, and innovation.