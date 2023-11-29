Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) Balasore Celebrates ‘Boita Bandana Utsav’ at Chaumukh Village

Balasore: Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) Balasore, in collaboration with Basanti Mata Puja Committee, Chaumukh, celebrated the Boita Bandana Utsav at Chaumukh Village, under the Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) operational area.

The event commenced with an array of creative activities for young minds, including “Drawing & Slogan” competitions centered on the theme of Boita Bandana, intricately linked to the futuristic trade business of port operations. This engaging start set the tone for a day filled with cultural significance and forward-looking perspectives.



A highlight was the symbolic boat worship by Sadhabani’s, reflecting the pursuit of economic prosperity inspired by ancient history. About 200 participants, including SHG members, villagers including fishermen, adolescent girls and students, witnessed the event, bridging cultural values with trade-based prosperity.

The Utsav concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where the winners of the “Drawing & Slogan” competitions were recognized for their creativity and awarded certificates and prizes. This gesture not only celebrated individual achievements but also encouraged the spirit of participation and artistic expression within the community.

TSF Balasore extends its gratitude to Basanti Mata Puja Committee, Chaumukh, and all participants for making the Boita Bandana Utsav a memorable and culturally enriching experience.