Tata Steel Foundation Felicitates Teachers on 61st Teachers’ Day

Gopalpur: Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), Gopalpur Unit, celebrated the 61st Teachers’ Day with great enthusiasm, paying homage to the second President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The foundation felicitated 13 distinguished teachers of the region for their exemplary commitment and contribution towards the field of education.

Recognising the pivotal role of teachers in shaping the young minds and the society, TSF honoured the teachers who were from various domains including primary, upper primary, higher secondary schools, dance schools and skill development institutes.

Gracing the occasion, Sanghamitra Dalai, Mayor, Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), appreciated the initiative of TSF and said, “Teachers are the unsung heroes of our society, and it is heartening to see organizations like Tata Steel Foundation come forward to acknowledge their efforts. Education is the cornerstone of progress, and these teachers are the architects of that progress.”

Attending the event, Keerthi Vasan V, IAS, Chief Development Officer-cum-Executive Officer, Ganjam Zilla Parishad lauded the efforts of TSF in recognizing the outstanding contributions of teachers in nurturing young minds and fostering a culture of learning. He emphasized the need to continually support and acknowledge educators who shape the future of our nation.

The event concluded on a high note, with all attendees echoing their commitment to supporting education and acknowledging the pivotal role of teachers in building a brighter future for generations to come.

Tata Steel Foundation’s Gopalpur unit’s head Rockey Martin, other senior officers of the foundation, educators and eminent personalities of the region were also present at the do.

The felicitated distinguished teachers were R. Jamuna Reddy, Asst. Teacher, Nilakantheswar Bidyapitha, Tanganapalli, Krushna Chandra Das, Asst. Teacher, Govt. UP School, Kallipalli, Rina Rani Mohanty, Asst. Teacher, Govt. UP School, Ramapalli, Manoj Kumar Tripathy, Asst. Teacher, Govt. UP School, Arjyapalli, Bishnu Narayan Panda, Asst. Teacher, Govt. Primary School, Jangyasal, Sthita Pragyan Hotta, Asst. Teacher, Govt. High School, Chamakhandi, Habilder Simachal Barik, Founder, Berhampur Physical Academy, Anantanagar, Anita Kumari Panigrahi, Center Head, Pace Skill Training Center, Seragada, Sarita Kumari Choudhury, TGT, Govt. UG High School, Podapadar, A Sankarn Patra, Athletic Coach, Kuresh Kumar Mishra, Asst. Teacher, UPS Karapali Nauli, Dr Rashmita Mishra, Principal, SFDC and Shibaram, Odissi Nurtiyan.



