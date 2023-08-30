Tata Steel Foundation celebrates 104th Birth anniversary of Pt. Guru Kol Lako Bodra

Kalinganagar : Continuing its endeavour to preserve and promote tribal ethnicity, Tata Steel Foundation in association with Ho Ancient Culture and Science Welfare Foundation (HACSWF), Ankurapal celebrated the birth anniversary of late Pt. Guru Kol Lako Bodra, creator of the ‘Warang Kshiti’ script for the ‘Ho’ language at Tapovan Government Girls High School of Rampilo village in Ollala Panchayat under Danagadi block, Jajpur District on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Mrs. Tina Haibru, Zilla Parishad, Danagadi block graced the occasion as the Chief Guest along with Ms. Laxmipriya Jena, Sarpanch, Ollala Panchayat, Mr. Jitendra Jamuda, Director, HACSWF, Mr. Mukunda Hantal, Headmaster, Tapovan Govt. Girls High School, Allen Kim Joseph, Unit Head, Tata Steel Foundation and other senior officials of Tata Steel Foundation.

More than 150 students and 70 members of HACSWF participated in the daylong event.

During this session, Sri Darshan Jarika, an expert in Tribal Culture at HACSWF, elaborated on the life of Guru Kol Lako Bodra and his contributions towards preserving tribal culture, traditions, and values.

Apart from this, two teachers of HACSWF were felicitated for their contribution towards promoting ‘Ho’ language. The winners of esaay competition organised earlier in the week were also felicitated in the event.

The occasion concluded with the screening of a movie depicting the life of Guru Kol Lako Bodra.

It may be noted here that with an objective to promote tribal ethnicity, Tata Steel Foundation is running 72 Language Centers in and around Kalinganagar, where more than 3050 members from the tribal community are learning tribal language.