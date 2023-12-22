Tata Power signs MoU with Odisha Government to train ITI students in power sector skills

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22, 2023: Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Skill Development and Technical Education Department of the Odisha government to impart industry-relevant training to students enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). These ITIs are located across the license area of the four Discoms which Tata Power runs on a public-private partnership model with the Government of Odisha. The initiate is in-line with the state governments ‘Skilled in Odisha’ programme.

The MoU was signed by Mr Reghu G, IAS, Director of Technical Education and Training, and Mr Sanjay Banga, President of Transmission and Distribution at Tata Power in Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Smt Usha Padhee, IAS, Principal Secretary of the department, Sri Gangadhar Sahoo, IAS, OSD cum Additional Secretary, Sri Tapan Kumar Satapathy, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to the government and other senior officials .

The MoU is a collaborative initiative between Tata Power and the Odisha government to empower the young talent in the state and make them industry-ready through targeted programs. Covering 20 ITI’s in the first year, as part of this initiative, Tata Power intends to impart an exclusive program designed to enhance the skills of students enrolled in these ITIs. These programs are specifically tailored to improve their employability and get better placement opportunities in the power sector, aligning with the evolving needs of the industry. Mr Budhish Kumar Behera, Head of Learning and Development at Odisha DISCOMs, has been designated as the Nodal Officer for this program.

Mr Sanjay Banga, President – T&D, Tata Power, said, “Tata Power is happy to collaborate with the Government of Odisha to provide the local youth with skills and opportunities necessary for fulfilling their aspirations and ambitions. We take pride in our role in making ‘Skilled in Odisha’ programme a great success by creating an enabling environment for the youth to thrive and excel in the power sector. We are excited to contribute to the growth of technical education in Odisha. ”

To ensure the success of this initiative, Tata Power will design and share modules covering essential skills and knowledge required in the power sector, experienced professionals from the company will conduct training sessions to provide practical insights and guidance to the students and as part of the program, students will visit Discom’s hands on training centre to get field experience of executing daily work in safe and efficient way. In addition to this they will also visit network control centre, Smart Meter Lab, 33/11 KV Sub-station to have better understanding of power sector equipment.