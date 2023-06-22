Tata Power recognised as India’s ‘Most Attractive Employer Brand’

Bhubaneswar : Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies, has been recognised as the country’s ‘Most Attractive Employer Brand’, in this year’s Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) report.

As per the REBR report, based on a survey conducted among 1.63 lakh respondents worldwide, Tata Power excels in key areas such as financial health, good reputation, and career progression opportunities.

The report emphasises that work-life balance, a good reputation, and an attractive salary with benefits were identified as the top three Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers that enabled Tata Power to secure the top position.

Tata Power has a strong workforce of 23,000, which includes 14,000 employees working in four discoms across Odisha.

Mr. Himal Tewari, CHRO and Chief- Sustainability & CSR, Tata Power, said, “We are honoured to be recognized as the country’s most attractive employer brand. At Tata Power, we prioritize the well-being of our 23,000+ strong workforce spread across the country. We are delighted that our policies for fostering career opportunities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and nurturing the growth of our talented employees are yielding positive results.

“This recognition inspires us to continue creating a future ready organization with exceptional workplace experience for all, where our employees can thrive both personally and professionally,” he added.