Tata Motors marks the advent of a new era in SUV excellence

Mumbai: Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today announced the commencement of bookings for the highly anticipated new Harrier and Safari models. Following the exceptional success of their predecessors, the new Harrier and Safari are poised to redefine the driving experience by integrating cutting-edge technology, unmatched safety features, and a design ethos that exemplifies Tata Motors’ dedication to innovation and excellence. Starting today, customers can book their choice of the twin SUV at all the authorized Tata Motors dealerships or the company’s website at just INR 25,000.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “We are elated to commence the bookings of the New Harrier and Safari starting today. Our commitment to excellence, guided by the valuable feedback of our customers, has paved the way for these legends to usher into a new era of dominance. Built on the capable OMEGARC, these SUVs continue their legacy of superior design, advanced features, premium interiors, and a robust powertrain, only reimagined to better themselves on every front. We are excited to present to you the new wave of Tata Motors SUVs and are confident that these two products will represent the capability and the aspirations of not only our customers but also that of our brand!”

Created under a well-defined Persona strategy, the new Harrier and Safari are beyond the expectations of this segment. Rooted to their legendry pedigree, the cars have been completely re-envisioned to match each of their customer sets.

With a more dynamic and sportier design that accentuates the essence of young consumers, the new Harrier embodies the indomitable spirit of young achievers who perpetually strive to conquer new horizons. Being introduced in four distinct personas – SMART, PURE, ADVENTURE and FEARLESS, this unique blend of personalized design, high end features, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort makes the new Harrier stand as an unwavering companion on one’s journey towards achieving their dreams and beyond. Additionally, the new Harrier boasts of multiple segment first features such as ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control, 7 Air Bags, Smart E- Shifter and Paddle Shifters and Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control amongst others.

Furthermore, taking the SUV game a level up, the new Safari epitomizes Tata Motors’ commitment to delivering a sophisticated flagship product. It provides a heightened level of luxury and comfort through a combination of opulent materials and finishes and high-tech digital controls. Elevating this premium offering to cater to diverse preferences and needs, the new Safari will be introduced in four personas – SMART, PURE, ADVENTURE and ACCOMPLISHED. Equipped with Bi- LED Projector Head Lamps, Gesture Controlled Power Tailgate, 31.24 cm Harman Infotainment system, Harman Advanced AudioworX with 13 JBL Modes and R19 Alloys, the new Safari offers its customers with a plethora of enhancements making it a fully stacked product of choice.