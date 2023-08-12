Tata Motors announced the achievement of an outstanding milestone of 1 Lakh Tata EVs

Mumbai: Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer and the pioneer of the EV revolution in India, today announced the achievement of an outstanding milestone of 1 Lakh Tata EVs. This momentous journey underscores Tata Motors’ unwavering commitment to driving positive change and contributing to a sustainable future for India. Over the last three years, Tata Motors has had an extraordinary journey of leading the EV revolution in India. The journey from its first 10K to 1 Lakh EVs has constantly moved ahead with a narrowing gap, with the last 50K being achieved in just 9 months. To mark this special occasion, Tata Motors lit the skies with a spectacular drone show, showcasing its journey of a dream manifesting into reality.

Commenting on this very special occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Today is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate a very important milestone of 1 Lakh Tata EVs. This milestone gives us a sense of satisfaction that our bold move to enter the electrification has helped the acceptance of a technology that will accelerate India towards net carbon zero. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our EV customers, the government, our investors, the Tata uniEVerse Ecosystem companies, for their constant support. Together, we are moving India forward towards green mobility.

“This milestone is a springboard for electrification to grow. It represents the fast-progressing ecosystem, giving confidence to customers, suppliers, charging infra players and investors to deploy new technologies and build capabilities in the industry. Such fast-paced growth will create significant employment across categories of workforce in new technologies, while improving our air quality, reducing our oil imports and making India a key hub for EV and EV component manufacturing. We are excited to be a part of this journey as we tap into the immense potential of the Indian auto industry and look forward to many more exciting milestones.”

Shaping the future of mobility, Tata EVs have covered a distance of 1.4 billion kilometers – an astonishing feat akin to three round trips to the sun. Ushering in an era of reduced carbon emissions and pollution, the collective efforts of the customers have saved a notable 2,19,432 tons of CO2 emissions, making a significant positive impact on the environment. From an economic standpoint, Tata EV owners have collectively saved a staggering INR 7 billion on fuel costs during the ownership of their electric vehicles. This substantial saving reflects on the cost-effective and sustainable nature of this technology.

To ‘Go Beyond’, Tata Motors has already declared its 3 phase EV strategy. The company plans to offer different body styles at several accessible price points, meeting the evolving needs of the EV consumers. The Company has already showcased future concepts at the Auto Expo 2023 – the Curvv, Harrier EV, Sierra EV and the Avinya. These aspirational EVs will open up new segments of customers in India. Charging infrastructure will further penetrate to every corner of the country, enabling seamless mobility and ending range anxiety. More investments are expected towards creating a robust supply ecosystem for EVs. The Company remains dedicated to enhancing electrification in the country and empowering Indian consumers to make sustainable choices without compromising on performance or reliability.