Task Force constituted for Forest Fire Management in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Forest fire has become a devastating menace every year across Odisha. An urgent need has been felt to handle it with more focus and diligence. Forest & Environment Dept. has constituted a Task Force for forest fire management in the State, Minister, Forest & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs Sri Bikram Keshari Arukha announced today.

Dr. Sandeep Tripathi, IFS,(Former PCCf & HoFF, Odisha) will be its Chairman. Sri Jitendra Kumar, IFS,PCCF(I/c PCCF) Odisha will be its Member

and Convenor. Sri Shashi Paul, IFS,I/c PCCF(Wildlife)& CWLW, Odisha, Mr. Pankaj Agrawal- DG, FSI, Dehradun, Representative of DG, ICFRE, Dehradun, Head of Forest & Ecology, NRSC, Hyderabad, Mr. P.K. Mallik, IFS,CEO,ORSAC

& Head, FITGC, PCCF Office, Bhubaneswar, Mr. J.K. Panigrahy, Secretary, Odisha Environment Society and Mr. Bijay Agrawal, Baripada will act as members of this task force.

Review of ongoing Forest Fire incidence, causes and immediate containment, Suggest measures for augmentation of existing Fire Management

Protocols including Geomatics based Fire Alert System, Recommend suggestions for improved community participation in Fire Management and Prevention, To conduct Post Assessment of Forest Fire affected area such as loss to wildlife,

biodiversity and suggest appropriate measures for augmentation, Give suggestions for improvement of SOP for Fire Prevention and Management in State to prevent and restrain such fire occurrences are the terms of reference for this task force.

