Bhubaneswar : Software Technology Parks of India (STP), under Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India is working on distinct focus of promoting IT/ITES/ESDM Industries and boosting of Software exports from the country and state. IT sector being a greatest enabler for empowerment of Women,

STPI Bhubaneswar celebrates International Women’s Day 2021 #IWD 2021 on 8th March 2021 where Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI was Chief Guest and Smt. Susmita Bagchi, Chairperson Mo School, Odisha, Padma Sri Shanti Devi, Smt. Rekha Lohani, IPS, Addl. Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar were joined as Guests of Honor to grace the Inaugural ceremony.

Joining as Chief Guest Dr. Omkar Rai, DG, STPI said that the Indian IT industry has set high standard in gender inclusivity as the Women constitute 35% of total IT Workforce. Women are a key and vital part of our workforce, and their participation in the workforce is seen as a critical enabling factor for continued growth of the industry which is a matter of celebration.

Smt. Susmita Bagchi outlined the woman empowerment measures being taken by the State Govt. through the Mo School and other programs so that the girl children could be sensitized form a young age on their rights and privileges.

Padmashri Shanti Devi lamented on increasing rate of crime and atrocities on women and sought for a paradigm shift in the thought process of man towards woman. She emphasized that the relationship between man and woman should be based mutual respect and understanding. She cited several incidents and anecdotes form Indian Scriptures and Puranas to prove her points.

Director STPI-Bhubaneswar Shri Manas Panda told that the faces of an Indian woman have been changed in the changing trend and the changing roles of Indian Women have been transformed from Bread Bakers to Bread Earners

Smt. Rekha Lohani, Addl. Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar spoke about the man centric outlook and attitude of the society and called for equitable norms and level playing fields for women in all walks of life. He said there cannot be double standards while dealing with women centric issues.

In this occasion, Felicitation of Ms Purnima Giri & Ms Srimati Badra two National award winning women and children from Odisha who inspired with their hard work and resoluteness were felicitated.

The Inaugural session was followed by Technical session which was addressed by Ms Sarita Mishra of TCS, Ms Prativa Mohapatra of IBM, Ms Sumona Karjee Mishra, Ms.Sumona Mitra and Dr Ruchi Mittal

In this occasion some brightest woman entrepreneurs were shared their experience of handling challenging situation and success. Ms Puspita Mishra of Nrtutangana presented a scintillating Odissi performance.

The was participated by more than hundred women lead tech Startups, lady entrepreneurs and working lady professionals and lady incubatees of Electropreneur Park (EP) Bhubaneswar.