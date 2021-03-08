NABARD Odisha celebrated International Women’s Day

Bhubaneswar: NABARD Odisha RO, Bhubaneswar celebrated the International Women’s Day on 08th March, 2021. The event was organised with the theme ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 World’ at Bhubaneswar and was graced by Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Aska constituency of Ganjam Smt. Pramila Bisoyi as Chief Guest, and Guest of Honour Smt. Madhusmita Sahoo, IAS and Deputy Secretary, Dept. of Water Resources, Govt. of Odisha. During the event, various women micro-entrepreneurs from 10 districts viz. Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Khordha, Nayagarh & Puri who transformed themselves into ‘Change Agents’ and contributed for the overall development of the Society were invited and felicitated. NABARD also celebrated International Women’s Day at District level too.

Shri C. Udayabhaskar, Chief General Manager, NABARD Odisha RO while highlighting the relevance of the Day, shared in detail various support schemes of NABARD for the development of rural women like Self Help Groups (SHGs), Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), MEDPs, LEDPs, Producer Organisations, Sanitary Literacy campaign, Save Water campaign etc. He stressed upon the need to double the dosage of credit to women SHGs/entrepreneurs/ farmers etc. in the ensuing financial year, so as that they can take up various remunerative livelihood activities and contribute to doubling their family income. He said that NABARD during the next financial year would develop 3000 micro-entrepreneurs and extended financial support for construction of 15000 toilets.

Smt. Madhusmita Sahoo, IAS and Deputy Secretary, Dept. of Water Resources looking after Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA), Green Climate Fund (GCF), National Hydrology project during her speech spoke about Gender inequality / disparity and shared the latest statistics. She also highlighted that the Society at large should always be concerned & sensitive towards the needs, requirements of women and should come forward to support the overall development of women.

Smt. Pramila Bisoyi, Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Aska constituency of Ganjam enthused the participants with her speech & songs. She shared her experience of being a member of SHG to becoming an MP. She highlighted how her seer determination to serve the Society and the support she received from State Govt. & NABARD has helped her to turn the fortunes of masses. She informed that even though she studied till Class III only, her inclination of service to society started with fighting for clean water, sanitation & women’s health during childbirth.

The Change Agents, the micro-entrepreneurs then shared their experiences and were praiseworthy about the support they had received from NABARD.