Talcher Area,MCL celebrated Vrikshyaropan Abhiyan and planted 1550 no. of plants

Talcher : Talcher Area of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has celebrated Vrikshyaropan Abhiyan on 19th August 2021. Hon’ble Minister of Coal, Sri Pralhad Joshi has virtually inaugurated the programme. On this auspicious occasion, Talcher Area, MCL has planted 1550 no. of plants (12 varieties of fruit bearing & 08 varieties of forestry species) at free spaces of Talcher Colliery (nearby Aurobindo School, near L.W.U.P School, Officer’s club etc.), Deulbera Colliery (Manager’s Office) and Handidhua Colliery (Treatment Plant). In addition to the above, Talcher Area, MCL has distributed 5000 no. of fruit bearing plants (09 varieties) to all the employees and surrounding villagers of Talcher Area to increase the green cover of the Talcher region.

During the aforementioned programme, many Dignitaries of State Govt. viz. Assistant Conservator of Forests-Angul, Range Officer-Talcher, Asst. Director of Horticulture-Talcher have participated and applauded this initiative to turn the barren land into fruit bearing land and to increasing green cover. In addition to the above, General Secretaries / Secretaries / Representatives of all Unions and Pragati Mahila Mandal have joined their hands with officials of Talcher Area, MCL & facilitated the programme to make it a grand success.