Skill Development Institute’s permanent campus dedicated to the nation by Chief Minister of Odisha

New Delhi: The permanent campus of Skill Development Institute (SDI) at Bhubaneshwar was dedicated to the nation by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik today, in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister of Education and Skill and Entrepreneurship of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri RameswarTeli, Member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar SmtAparajita Sarangi and Member of Legislative Assembly, Jatni, Shri Surendra Routray Ji, Chairman IndianOil. The occasion was also graced by Chairman-IndianOil Shri S M VaidyaJi and Chairman, SDI & Director (HR), IndianOil, Shri Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra.

IndianOil, under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, is steering SDI-Bhubaneswar as a ‘Greenfield Mega Model Multi Skilling Institute’ and has contributed Rs 255 Crore for setting up this Institute. IndianOil has planned a further investment of additional Rs 80 Crore. The permanent campus of SDI, located at Jatni Tahsil of Khurda district in Odisha, has been built over an area of 16 acres allotted by the Government of Odisha, and the foundation stone of this campus was laid by the Honourable President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind on 18th March 2018. Thie Institute envisages world-class industry-based skill training using state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology to create an industry-ready talent pool. Over the next ten years, SDIB aims to strengthen the Government of India’s Skill India and Purvodaya mission by training more than 50,000 trainees in multidisciplinary courses through its new campus. SDI-Bhubaneswar’s Pilot campus has already made a mark by skilling over 1,200 candidates across various trades with an overall placement rate of 90%. SDI-Bhubaneswar also plans to roll out new courses in its new campus by setting up Centres of Excellence catering to various industrial requirements.

The event also witnessed the Bhumi Pujan of the permanent campus of ICT (Institute of Chemical Technology)-IOC (IndianOil) Bhubaneshwar. This Institute was founded to enrich the nation’s technical education and is presently operating from Samantapuri, Bhubaneswar. IndianOil has contributed Rs 95 crore in nurturing this Institute that is offering multiple courses, including MTech, Executive MTech, Integrated M Tech, and PhD. The Government of Odisha has allotted 111.79 acres of land at GodiputMatiapadaDelang Tahsil, and in the first phase, 73.86 acres of land has been allotted. ICT-IOC aims to benefit society through skill development, employment generation, and rural development.

Speaking on occasion, Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, said, “I am happy to note that the SDI Bhubaneswar is going to start operating from their new permanent campus in Bhubaneswar. I hope this institute will excel and provide training and placement support to the youth of Odisha. I am also delighted to note that the construction of ICT-IOC’s new permanent campus is going to begin on the land provided by the State Government of Odisha. The institute is known for its brilliant academic record and is expected to provide higher-order technical education and research facilities in chemical technologies and the allied sector. Odisha has seen phenomenal growth in the industrial sector in recent years”. Underlining the importance of these two institutes, the Chief Minister added,“A progressive and conducive business environment and forward-looking administration have helped the state to attract more investment. The State Government has been focused on promoting skill development while adhering to global standards to facilitate industrial growth. And, our efforts to make our children globally employable will soon be a reality. I hope the SDI and ICT-IOC’s will add value to the industrial ecosystem in Odisha”.

Elaborating on the Government of India’s focus on skilling the Indian youth, Union Minister of Education and Skill and Entrepreneurship of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said, Skill development of the new generation is a national need and the foundation of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat. Launched on 15th July 2015 by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Skill India Mission is helping millions of youths every year in providing training according to the needs of the day. Shri Pradhan quoting the vision of PM, said “Sabka Saath : Sabka Bikash : Sabka Biswas: Sabka Prayash” will definitely take this skilling institute to greater height. He praised Educator Sri Anil Pradhan for setting a great example of skilling and securing 3rd position in Science Forum by NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. Skill Development Institute is one such unique example of leveraging the CSR partnership by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, wherein all PSUs in the Oil & Gas Sector i.e. IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, HPCL, BPCL, OIL, EIL and Balmer Lawrie as part of Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council have joined hands for setting up 6 state-of-the-art Skill Development Institutes (SDIs) to cater the need of skilled manpower in Hydrocarbon sector at Bhubaneswar, Vizag, Kochi, Rae Bareli, Ahmedabad and Guwahati. Shri Pradhan thanked to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha for allotting 60 acres of land for the permanent campus of the Skill Development Institute. With immense joy and sense of satisfaction, Shri Pradhan said, Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar is ready in full shape and feature and gets dedicated to the nation to inspire and make our youth future ready. This is smart campus equipped with latest technology for digital mobility, campus & digital education management system with green and sustainable campus facilities like use of solar energy, bio-gas plant etc. The Institute infrastructure is state of art and designed to have a self-contained campus for 1000 students (700 Boys & 300-Girls) and 200 faculty and staff, smart classrooms, and workshops for hands on skill training.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri remarked, “To increase efficacy, it is imperative that our youth is exposed to the latest technologies and are given a conducive environment to innovate. We must also provide them with opportunities to explore the unexplored by leveraging their talent, zeal and hard work. SDI Bhubaneswar has successfully delivered such a platform to the youth, and many students have already benefitted. The Oil & Gas sector has been an integral part of the nation’s growth, and I believe, with the Oil PSUs efforts and support to such remarkable skilling initiatives like establishing SDIs, the country would attain new heights and glories. I wish to see SDI securing a top spot among all the Mega Model Skill Academies that are presently being nurtured across India”.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri RameswarTeli, in his speech, said, “I would also like to compliment the Oil & Gas sector for providing employable skills through Skill Development Institutes like this that also offer placement opportunities besides encouraging entrepreneurship and self-employment. This Institute will be run professionally with the courses aligned with global standards and is expected to benchmark various skill training processes. I am confident that this Institute will become a shrine for all best skilling practices and innovations”.

Speaking during the occasion, Chairman IndianOil Mr Shrikant Madhav Vaidya commented, “Skill India Mission is leveraging India’s rich demographic dividend. Driving that mission forward, the Energy PSUs of India, under the guidance of the Petroleum Ministry, have undertaken major endeavours to strengthen the skilling infrastructure in the country. IndianOil is proud to have been given the opportunity to steer this Mega Model Skill Academy of International standards”.