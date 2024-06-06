T2O World Cup Cricket: India Beat Ireland By 8 Wickets In New York

In ICC T20 World Cup, India beat Ireland by 8 wickets in their group-stage clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York last night.

Put into bat first, Ireland were bundled out on a meagre score of 96 runs in 16 overs as Indian bowlers Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh took two wicket each.

In reply, India easily overhauled the target lossing 2 wicket in just 12.2 overs riding on Captain Rohit Sharma’s 52 and Rishabh Pant’s 36 runs.

In the next group-stage match, India will first take on Pakistan on 9th of this month and then will face on co-hosts USA on 12th of June. The team in blue will then travel to Florida for the final group match against Canada on 15th of this month.