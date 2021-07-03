Sweden Fernandes to join NEROCA FC on loan

Hyderabad: Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC and I-League side NEROCA FC from Manipur have agreed to the season-long loan signing of exciting winger Sweden Fernandes, the club announced on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Goan was a part of the first team at Hyderabad FC in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, having joined the club in September. A tricky and skillful winger, Sweden impressed with his desire to learn during the season gone by, and will continue his progress with NEROCA to gain valuable playing experience in the competitive I-League.

NEROCA will be one of the 13 teams in the 2021-22 season of the I-League which will be played in a bio-bubble in Kolkata.

Hyderabad FC will keep a close eye on Sweden’s progress and wishes him the very best for his upcoming stint.