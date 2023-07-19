Swayamsiddha Ladies Club distributes food items with other essentials to underprivileged tribal children

Swayamsiddha Ladies Club under CSR initiative distributed food items with other essentials to Adim Jati Sewa Mandal, Ranchi, a home for underprivileged tribal children and physically challenged children on June 18,2023.

The ladies club distributed food items (rice, dal, oil, pulses etc.). In addition, a mixer grinder, ceiling fan and clothes collected from employees & family members under special drive was handed over to the orphanage home. The generosity & voluntary contribution from club members & employees made the event special.

The CSR program was conducted under the able guidance of Smt. Padma Reddy, President, Swayamsiddha Ladies Club. On the occasion, she interacted with the coordinator of the orphanage centre and enquired about the wellbeing and facilities provided to the needy children. She hoped that the noble contribution made by the Ladies Club would benefit inhabitants of the centre.

The initiative of the Ladies club was appreciated by the beneficiaries. On this occasion, Vice Presidents of Ladies Club, Smt. Sanchita Konar, Smt. Lakshmi Murthy, General secretary Smt. M. S Ramya , Welfare secretary Smt. Mansa Verma & Joint General Secretary Smt. Deepa,Smt Parameswari,Cultural Secretary & Shri Ajay Kumar Srivastava representative from Adim Jati Sewa Mandal, were also present on the occasion.