Suvadra Art Gallery Holds Gandhi Exhibition in Delhi

New Delhi : Bhubaneswar based Suvadra Art Gallery hosted Gandhi art Exhibition in Delhi recently. The Art Mahakumbha on the life and Philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi was organised to commemorate the ongoing “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava.” Held at the historic Speaker Hall of the New Delhi’s Constitution Club the special Exhibition witnessed the participations of noted artists based in Delhi and Invited from Odisha. The Mega Event mounted to mark the 75th celebration of India’s Independence was attended by hundreds of art lovers of National Capital, leading lights of Non Resident Odias and Intelligentsia’s.

Presiding over the ceremony the Chairman of Suvadra Art Gallery and main Organiser Dr. Surya Rath gave a clarion call to present generation of artistes to get imbibed and inspired by the selfless life and truthful philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Suvadra Art Gallery is scheduled to organise several patriotic cum creative art events in collaboration with Delhi’s local artists in near future, Dr. Rath declared.

The Highlight of the Festival was the designing of Gandhi Idol by Internationally renowned sculptor Rabi Narayan Rath within a matter of just 10 minutes matching with the tune of the Bhajan, “Baishnab jan to ..” Addressing the gathering noted painter Sudhanshu Sutar candidly elaborated the amazing impact of Gandhi’s ideals on his artistic concepts and artworks.

Famous poet Sankarshan Parida, celebrated writer Dr. Suniti Mund and Well known Social activist Reeta Patra attended the celebration as Guests. The standing of Silver Gandhi fame Mohan Mahapatra in Mahatma’s pose and greeting the invitees in his usual pleasant manner was the special attraction point of the exhibition.

The participant artistes, felicitated by the Guests during the occasion for their exemplary contribution in the field of art include Sudhanshu Sutar, Prabodh Swain, Sajal Patra, Prabodh Kumar Sahu, Tapan Dash, Anup Chand, Shubhra Chand, Diana Mahapatra, Mamata Samantray,Nibedita Patnaik , Sashikant Rout ,Tutu Patnaik, Manas Ranjan Jena, Manoj Mohanty, Sthitadhi Rath, Kumud Dash, Banoj Mohanty,Bikram Nayak, Soubhagya Mohapatra, Jagannath Mohapatra, Chintamani Biswal, Asish Pandey and Subas Pujari. At the outset young and upcoming Odissi danseuse Abhipsa Dash enthralled the audiences with her scintillating Ganesh Bandana recital.

The entire programme was smoothly managed by the Director of Suvadra Art Gallery Ashok Nayak. Shri Nayak proposed the vote of thanks.

The distinguished dignitaries present include The Chief Editor of Utkal Bharatee Dr. Nirmal Pattanayak , The Founder President of Kalinga Bharati Foundtaion Er. Akshay Samal and President of Suryakhetra Foundation Dr Bipin Mishra.