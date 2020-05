New Delhi: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of plight of migrant labourers who are stranded in different parts of country. Court says there have been lapses on part of Centre&State govts&immediate measures are required to be taken to provide travel, shelter&food to migrant labourers. Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, States and UTs; seeks replies on steps taken to redeem the miseries of migrant labourers.

