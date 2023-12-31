“Superfood Spotlight: Odisha embracing the nutritional bounty of Millets!!”

Bhubaneswar : As a member of the grass family, millets serve as the traditional staple in arid regions globally, with widespread consumption in African and South Asian nations. In India, particularly in Odisha, there has been a concerted effort to harness the nutritional potential of millets, advocating for healthier dietary choices. Dating back to ancient times, millets have consistently proven to be a rich source of nutrition for both humans and animals.

Varying in size, millet grains are sometimes mistaken for other staples like wheat and rice, despite sharing a similar genetic makeup. Their nutritional value is often overlooked, yet they are nutri-cereals renowned for abundant protein, essential fatty acids, dietary fibre, B-vitamins, and minerals such as calcium, iron, zinc, potassium, and magnesium.

“Millets are like superheroes for your body!” said a renowned nutritionist. “They’ve got niacin for healthy skin and organs, especially the dark-coloured ones. These grains also have beta-carotene that helps your immune system fight bad stuff.” Additionally, they have anti-aging powers with tannins, phytates, and phenols that act like bodyguards, protecting your cells from harm. Millets are champs in keeping check of your digestive system, with lots of fibre that helps digestion and lowers the chance of colon cancer. And for your heart, millets bring soluble fibre that lowers cholesterol and keeps heart diseases away. Magnesium in millets adds an extra boost to keep your heart strong.

Notably, finger millet, abundant in B vitamins, especially vitamin B9 or folate, supports various physiological functions, from brain activity to healthy cell division. This underscores the multifaceted significance of millets in maintaining digestive well-being, promoting heart health, addressing ageing factors, and supporting cellular vitality.

Highlighting these key benefits, the Odisha Millets Mission has continued to strive in order to raise awareness of the state’s once unnoticed millet potential. There continued efforts have led to a noticeable improved in the health index, while the local farmers continue to enjoy various schemes that help them secure a better return for their yields.